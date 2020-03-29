The Louisiana Department of Health reported Sunday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 3,540, up from 3,315 Saturday, and increase of 225 since noon yesterday.
The virus spread to three more parishes, up to 59 out of 64, but the bulk of the cases in the state remain in the hotspot of the New Orleans area.
The total number of deaths attributed to the virus in the state is 151, up 14 in the past 24 hours.
Calcasieu Parish has 35 cases, up seven from Saturday. Only one death has been confirmed in Calcasieu.
There are currently 1,127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Louisiana — up 200 since yesterday. Of those hospitalized, 380 are on ventilators, an increase of 44.
As of noon Sunday, the total number of cases in the United States is 131,039 and there are 684,000 across the globe. Global deaths from the virus thus far have surpassed 30,000. The total number of confirmed cases globally jumped by 84,000 since noon Saturday.
There have been 2,932 tests completed by the state lab and 24,939 commercial tests completed and reported to the state. This indicates the state has tested 238 people and there have been 2,472 commercial tests completed and reported to the state since noon Saturday.
The age group that has been affected the most in Louisiana are residents 50-59 years old.
The LDH reported that medical and non-medical volunteers, at least 18 years of age, are asked to register with Louisiana Volunteers in Action at www.lava.dhh.louisiana.gov.
