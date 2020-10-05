“2020 continues to 2020,” quipped meteorologist Donald Jones in a Tropical Storm Delta update Monday morning.
The National Weather Service predicts the storm to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane, with winds up to 105 mph, along the Southeast Louisiana coast sometime Friday. However, landfall could shift west depending on the storm's interaction with Tropical Storm Gamma and when a frontal boundary projected from the west arrives.
TS Delta, currently with maximum sustained winds at 45 mph, is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, where, Jones said, conditions are very favorable for development. He said wind shear across the projected path of the storm will be virtually non-existent and the storm will be traveling over very warm water.
TS Delta is forecast to steadily strengthen, with tropical or hurricane force winds projected to hit, late Thursday, somewhere within the cone of uncertainty, which covers the coast of Southeast Texas to the Florida panhandle. At present, there is a 5 to 10 percent chance of hurricane force winds hitting the Lousiana-Texas border.
Jones said it is likely the Fujiwhara effect will come into play. The effect describes two cyclones, in close proximity, rotating around each other — in this case Delta and Gamma. Though Gamma is expected to die over the Yucatan Peninsula, its interaction with Delta could move the storm to the west. Also, a frontal boundary from the west could steer Delta to the east, unless it is slower to arrive than forecasted.
Jones said it is too early to definitively say what the impacts will be and where, but that the “forecast models for this storm have actually been in remarkably good agreement.” He said the storm is not expected to stall and will likely move at between 10 and 15 mph once it is on land.
