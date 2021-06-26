Construction will begin in September for a new senior living development at 1410 Stelly Lane in Sulphur. Keith Portie, KAP Holding is developer. KAP Construction is contractor.
“We’ll use local subcontractors to the fullest extent possible,” Portie said.
The project didn’t start out as housing for seniors.
“It was going to be a residential development, but after I talked with hospital administrators (West Cal Cam is adjacent to the almost seven-acre property), the concept evolved,” Portie said. “It’s crazy how many seniors turn 75 on a daily basis.”
From 2008 to 2018, the population age 65 and older increased from 38.8 million in 2008 to 52.4 million in 2018 (a 35 percent increase).
The senior living development will avail itself of West Cal Cam services, including home health services.
The number of units and the unit mix, assisted living versus memory care, is fluid at this time. Portie said the feasibility and marketing study was just concluded. Phase one of the project could have 55,000 square feet made up of 60 assisted living and memory care rooms. Studios and one-bedrooms will be about 400 and 700 square feet.
Rather than an institutional focus, the complex is hospitality design focused. About 20,000 square feet of common areas will include, dining, salon, technology room, coffee shop, activity room and workout space. Windows will face a courtyard or intentionally landscaped views. Phase two will add an additional 40 rooms consisting of studio, one- and two-bedroom independent living apartments.
“This project is more personal than past projects and completely family oriented in terms of construction and operations. My son is in marketing. My daughter is a human resources professional. They’ll be coming up with the name of the development.”
Family and close family friends will be filling other roles in the project.
“My children tell me I’m feathering my nest,” Portie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.