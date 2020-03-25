BATON ROUGE — While many businesses have directed employees to work from home to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, grocery stores are largely keeping their doors open so people can continue to shop for food and other necessities.
Those stores, however, can be hot spots of person-to-person contact. To help keep customers and employees as safe as possible, two LSU AgCenter specialists have made a series of six informational signs that managers can print and display in their stores.
“Some stores already have signs up. These are to help those who do not have the resources to develop them internally,” said AgCenter food safety specialist Wennie Xu. She developed the posters with Evelyn Watts, a seafood specialist with the AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant.
The posters — four targeting customers and two aimed at employees — are available for free download on the AgCenter’s website at https://bit.ly/groceryposters. They feature graphics and brief text offering reminders to keep at least 6 feet away from other people and steps for disinfecting shopping carts and counters.
Xu and Watts have shared the files with the Louisiana Department of Health, the Association of Food and Drug Officials, the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, and extension specialists across the country.
