The flattening of the curve for Louisiana during the coronavirus crisis has not begun to happen. In fact, Friday’s numbers reveal just the opposite.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported that the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state jumped from 310 at noon Thursday to 370 at noon Friday. This represents the biggest 24-hour increase to date of deaths from the virus.
The number of cases in the state increased by 1,147 – from 9,150 to 10,297. Cases in Calcasieu Parish rose from 108 to 119, although there is still only one death attributed to the virus in the parish. There were 82 tests administered in Calcasieu over the past 24 hours.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state is 1,707 with 535 of those on ventilators. That's a reported increase of 68 patients hospitalized since noon Thursday.
There have been 4,037 tests completed by the state lab and 49,608 commercial tests completed and reported to the state. This indicates the state has tested 136 people and there have been 2,423 commercial tests completed and reported to the state since noon Thursday.
Though the LDH daily update reports cases in 61 of 64 parishes, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news conference Thursday that there is no doubt there are cases in every parish in the state.
Some of the faces attached to the mortality of the virus are well-known in state circles. Legendary New Orleans musical and patriarch of the Marsalis family — Ellis Marsalis Jr. — passed away this week. Well-known high school football coach Wayne Reese, who formerly coached in Lake Charles at Washington-Marion, also succumbed to COVID-19 this week.
