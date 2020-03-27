The Louisiana Department of Health reported Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state are 2,746, up from 2,305 Thursday. This represents an increase of 1,574 reported cases since Monday.
The virus has spread from 41 to 54 parishes in the past five days.
The total number of deaths related to the virus were up from 83 on Thursday to 119 Friday, an increase of 36. The past 24 hours signify the worst day during the crisis for the state of Louisiana.
The number of deaths increased by 85 since Monday, reinforcing why Gov. John Bel Edwards has been adamant about staying home and observing his shutdown order.
Calcasieu Parish has seen an increase of cases from 15 on Thursday to 22 Friday. On Monday, Calcasieu had only four cases. Local officials have suggested that as testing is ramping up those numbers can increase drastically as well.
New Orleans continues to be the state’s hotspot for the coronavirus. In Jefferson and Orleans parishes — which make up metro New Orleans — there have been 1,718 total cases and 81 deaths reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.