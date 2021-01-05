Sulphur, LA (70663)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light rain. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.