Louisiana continues to rise in the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed and the death toll resembles that increase as well.
At noon Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health also reported one new death in Calcasieu Parish, bringing the total to four. Statewide, there was an increase of 746 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,030. In addition, since noon Tuesday, there was an increase of 70 confirmed deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 652.
Closer to home in Calcasieu Parish, there was an increase of five cases in the past 24 hours in addition to the fourth fatality.
Statewide there was an increase of 746 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,030.
Tensas remains the only parish without a reported case after one virus case was confirmed in Cameron Parish Tuesday.
The number of patients hospitalized with the virus has dropped by 13 as has the number of those on ventilators — a decrease from noon Tuesday of by 29. This has prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to point to a positive sign for the state as most of the residents continue to practice social distancing and observe a stay at home order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.