As of noon Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health has reported 407 additional cases, bringing total number to 1,795 in the state.
On Tuesday, 271 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, 94 of which needed ventilation. As of Wednesday there are 491 patients hospitalized with 163 needing ventilation. There are 76 reported deaths — 65 deaths officially confirmed — as resulting from the virus. Confirmed deaths increased by 19 in the past 24 hours.
The LDH has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes across the state. A cluster is defined as two or more cases that appear connected.
In a statement the LDH said, “With the involvement of hospitals and multiple providers and the growth in cases of nursing home residents, the Department of Health will no longer be reporting where positive cases have been identified. The Department continues to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.”
There are now cases confirmed in 48 parishes around Louisiana and according to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ staff, Louisiana has the highest increase of cases — percentage-wise — in the world as of Wednesday morning.
