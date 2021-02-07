Sam Houston State Park will not be open for a while, but campers who want to enjoy the great outdoors might want to make reservations for “glamping” at one of the state’s parks.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungresser unveiled a new way to stay inside eight Louisiana State parks at the end of 2020. Louisiana State Parks and Tentrr have set up more than 60 fully equipped, safari-style tent sites.
Tentrr is a venture-backed camping and outdoor startup. Camps were installed at Lake Fausse Point (two-hour drive), South Toledo Bend, Chicot, Grand Isle, Lake D’Arbonne, Fontainebleau, Jimmy Davis and Lake Claiborne State Parks.
According to the Office of State Parks, each site includes a spacious, safari-style, canvas-walled tent atop a raised platform located in a rustic area outside the park campground. The sites are outfitted with a queen-sized cot and memory foam mattress, a heating source, Adirondack chairs, a fire pit, a grill and a picnic table. ADA-accessible and pet friendly sites are available.
Access to state park facilities, such as showers and flush toilets, are available in the adjacent campground. Portable toilets are closer.
“Bringing glamping to our state parks has brought a whole new opportunity for visitors to enjoy the great outdoors in Louisiana,” Nungesser said. “They are extremely popular and booking up quick, because travelers love the idea of sleeping in a tent on a more upscale level.”
There are no plans to bring glamping to Sam Houston Jones State Park in Moss Bluff. However, there is a plan for 10 new cabins.
“These cabins will be built with the help of Natural Resource Damage Assessment monies and should be complete by spring 2022,” said Ashley Gordon, director of communications for Nungesser’s office.
Louisiana State Parks is in contract with a logger to remove the downed trees in Sam Houston Jones State Park.
“It’s a significant number,” Gordon said, “I think close to 1,000 damaged trees, which should be cleared by the fall of this year. Rain has been an issue.”
