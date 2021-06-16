Plenty of food for thought and a focus on the positive — past, present and future — was the order of the day at The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon this week.
Chamber Chair Debby Nabours said the inaugural West Cal Chamber Fest, “an awesome success.” Festival committee chair Jessica Olsen said 700 people attended the event at The Grove, almost 100 runners registered for the 5K and 34 vendors sold food, drink, crafts and promotional items.
“Financially, it’s the most successful event the Chamber has ever done,” Olsen said. “It’s just going to keep growing.”
Chamber member Kyle Mestayer announced the business of the month with much fanfare, including a stirring quote and background music via his smart phone. He said the business name he was about to announce reminds him of his all-time favorite quote: Success is never owned; it is rented, and the rent is due every day.
“With a dream in their hearts, a belief that hard work pays off and a willingness to risk everything, the Ajay’s family launched their business, a convenience store named Maplewood Discount and Deli,” Mestayer began, in a radio announcer style voice.
Then Mestayer told how the mom, Amita Ajay, added bacon to an already fabulous burger. In 2015 Krish and his brother, Saay took over the business and rebranded the business as Maplewood Burgers.
“Completely different from fast-food chains, what makes Maplewood Burgers — the business of the month — exceptional is the attitude,” Mestayer said. “It feels like family.”
Since 2016 the West Cal Chamber has recognized front-line employees for customer service “because those are the men and women who cause customers to return, or not,” Nabours said.
This month the Chamber stepped outside the box to honor Keilynn Fradieu for his “positive influence in the community, a way of living that could encourage others to do the right thing, to perform that one act of kindness.” Fradieu stepped out of his car to help the DOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol with the removal of a large piece of metal debris on the Interstate 210 Bridge and was caught on camera.
Kimberly Thomas, a 20-year banking veteran and Louisiana Small Business Development consultant at McNeese State University was guest speaker.
As a business consultant, her commitment to excellence has allowed her to help build small, vibrant communities, one business at a time,” Nabours said.
With precision, humor and a whole lot of heart, Thomas delivered fresh insight and reminders about what needs to be done to take care of businesses, self, homes and employees not when disaster hits but before.
“I had been living in Houston for 20 years and moved to Lake Charles on Aug. 26,” she said.
The next day she evacuated, then returned as soon as it was safe to do so to help small business owners at The Seed Center, one of the few places that had electricity and Internet after the storm.
“Forty to sixty percent of businesses never reopen after a disaster,” she said. “One in five small businesses spend no time preparing for a disaster. Big businesses, on the other hand, spend 10 days per month planning. Preparing for a disaster does mean preparing for a hurricane or flood, she said. “But it also means planning for low revenue, a pandemic, death or illness.”
To see more information about Thomas’ insight for small businesses, see the Tuesday, June 17, American Press Business Section.
