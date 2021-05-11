WESTLAKE — “Camaraderie and getting back with people who served is important,” said Marine veteran Kirk Ellis as he teed off Friday morning from the first hole of Westlake’s The National Golf Club.
Ellis was among members of more than 60 teams who participated in the SWLA Veterans Association’s inaugural golf tournament.
“I’m a part of the veterans group here and we want to help fellow veterans and push them to grow,” he said. “Our goal is to bring in as many people as we can so they can have that time with other people who served and get that camaraderie back just like they had when they were in active duty.”
Karl Christensen, a Coast Guard veteran and member of American Legion Post 1, agrees.
“There’s strength in numbers,” he said. “There’s a lot of veterans who are told ‘we no longer need your service’ and it can be an abrupt end to something they really wanted to do and are passionate about. Getting together with other veterans who have had the same type of experience is helpful and it’s healing.”
Christensen said four members of American Legion Post 1 attended the event.
“Our post is still made up of World War II veterans, Korean War, Vietnam veterans who are now in their late 70s, 80s and 90s. We have a couple of members who are over 100 years old. Our post has an age issue; my wife (who retired as a master chief from the Coast Guard) and I are the youngest members and we’re no spring chickens,” he said with a laugh. “We’re hoping to gain more members.”
Christensen said a stigma exists that some of the older organizations are just “smoky old places to go drink cheap beer and our post isn’t anything like that. We look forward to working with all the various organizations to change that image. The American Legion wants to partner up with all these other veterans groups in towns, and when we found out what the SWLA Veterans Association was doing and their mission statement, we were on board,” Christiensen said.
Gary “Bubba” Viator, president and founder of the association, said the event had raised nearly $30,000 before the tournament began Friday morning and more was expected.
“After we pay all of the bills, 30 percent of what we make will go to other charities for veterans, including City of Refuge in Vinton, Jennings Veterans Home and some other groups.”
Viator, who served six years in the Navy, said when a veteran’s service ends, the military will teach them how to build a resume, how to find a job and how to create networking websites, but they won’t tell them their service-related mental issues don’t end when they leave.
“SWLA Veterans Association is about helping veterans,” he said. “This group is full of heart, it’s full of laughter and it’s full of fun. I hear all the time from people who tell me, ‘If it weren’t for your group, I wouldn’t be here.’ or ‘Because of the group, I now have a best friend.’ It’s all those interactions that make it so worth it. Being your brother’s keeper and that camaraderie is just amazing.”
Bobby Boom, who helped Viator organize the tournament, said the event also helps businesses that have supported their association in the past meet the veterans they’ve helped.
“The group is a place where veterans can let their guard down,” Boom said. “A lot of people might not be able to make sense of that but when you’re with your family out in public you’re always looking over your shoulder. It’s something that’s in you and you can never really relax. When you’re around other veterans you can let your guard down because someone else is watching for you. You don’t have to worry about what noise is behind you because you’re surrounded by people who will jump in front of it if it’s coming to hurt you. Our mission is to give them that space to relax.”
Boom, an Air Force veteran, said some of their members have PTSD issues that then lead to substance abuse issues, family issues and financial issues.
“We give them an environment to help them open up and say, ‘I’m struggling with this’ and then we say ‘I know someone who can help. Let’s go right now.’ We’re veterans who want to help each other because we love each other.”
