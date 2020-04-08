Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday that Louisiana has accepted donations of two medications that are being touted as possible treatment or prevention of COVID-19.
In a live stream with Gov. John Bel Edwards, Landry said that in addition to the 400,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets donated last week by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has donated 75,000 of the tablets, along with 8,000 courses of azithromycin, known as a Z- Pak.
The two drugs have been touted as the covid cocktail, but results from patients around the country have been inconclusive as to how successful the treatment has been.
“This medication is being used by doctors in Louisiana, right now, to try and help treat COVID-19 patients,” he said.
Landry said the donations coincided with the approval of a clinical study performed by the Louisiana State University Medical School to determine whether or not hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment against the virus.
He said the study was conducted in two parts – the treatment of patients and whether or not it was effective as a prophylactic to innoculate first-line medical personnel.
Landry said half of the Amneal’s donation of hydroxychloroquine has already been distributed to hospitals, according to their need. Teva’s donation should arrive no later than Wednesday.
Landry said the drugs, in and of themselves are not experimental. Hydroxychloroquine is commonly prescribed for patients with malaria, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. And azithromycin is used to treat certain bacterial infections.
The donations will help relieve the demand for these medications so they are still available to those currently being treated for one of those conditions.
“It is important to remember that these drugs don’t represent a silver bullet or a magic wand,” said Landry. “However, many medical doctors have chosen to prescribe these drugs to relieve symptoms of the virus in some patients — in some cases allowing the recovery of the patient without the use of a ventilator or hospitalization.”
The attorney general said there is already a state immunity statute protecting medical personnel and hospitals from lawsuits that may arise from the use of these medications during this pandemic.
“We’re not doctors,” said Gov. Edwards. “We’re not here to testify as to the efficacy of the drug as it relates to COVID-19.”
He said the administration recognizes that there are doctors who want to use it. “So, making it available is exactly the right thing to do,” he said.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, regional medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health, has said that while some local physicians may already be using the medication, it has not been studied in the context of COVID-19 long enough for it to be considered a “best practice” at this point.
President Donald Trump has frequently advocated for the use of the hydroxychloroquine from the White House podium. He has reported that his administration has purchased large quantities of the tablets. “It’s a very strong, powerful medicine, but it doesn’t kill people,” he said. “We have some very good results and some very good tests.” The Food and Drug Administration stresses that there are currently no approved treatments for COVID-19. However, they have noted that hydroxychloroquine,
“has shown activity in laboratory studies against coronaviruses.”
But on “Fox & Friends” last Friday on the Fox News Network, White House health advisor and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said, “We’ve got to be careful that we don’t make that majestic leap to assume that this is a knockout drug.
“We still need to do the definitive studies to determine whether any intervention, not just this one, is truly safe and effective,” he added. “But when you don’t have that information, it’s understandable why people might want to take something anyway even with the slightest hint of being effective.”
