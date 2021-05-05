Hurricane debris collection within the city limits of Sulphur may have come to an end; however, as long as residents follow Waste Management’s guidelines, certain items — even when placed outside the residential trashcan — will be picked up.
“This might sound like a small detail, but this is big news for residents who are ready for their neighborhoods to be cleaned up and things to look more normal,” said Erica Martin, city of Sulphur spokesperson.
Only five bundles of construction debris will be collected per pick up. Bundled can mean tied or neatly stacked, according to Martin. Construction debris includes wood, carpet and materials resulting from construction, remodeling, repair or demolition.
“Only residential construction debris is allowed,” Martin said. “If a contractor is hired for remodeling, repair or demolition, debris will have to be removed by the contractor or disposed of by the homeowner.”
Here are guidelines for additional items:
Bulk Waste is furniture, mattresses and other household items with a shape, size or weight that make it impossible to place it in the container. If it fits in the container, put it in the container.
Make sure white goods/appliances are free of all CFCs and refrigerants. White goods include refrigerator, freezer, stove, washing machine, dryer and water tanks.
Tree limbs cannot be more than four inches in diameter and six feet in length. Make sure these are bundled or tightly stacked and not more than 35 pounds in weight.
Yard waste such as grass, leaves, flowers and stalks must be placed in bags not to exceed 50 pounds. Note that tree limbs and brush are serviced by the city of Sulphur and cannot be mixed with bulk waste or construction debris.
