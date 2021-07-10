I’m glad you’re thinking ahead; it’ll help you stay on track, even if we have power outages or evacuations. Whether you’re sheltered at home or need to evacuate, be sure you have a 30-day supply of medications and supplies, an updated list of medications, non-perishable, diabetic-friendly food options, plenty of water and sturdy shoes to protect your vulnerable feet. Check with your doctor for specific things beyond this basic list..
Cynthia Chantlin, RD, is the diabetes coordinator with West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
What treatment is recommended for severe allergic reactions?
A full-body immune response to an allergen requires immediate medical attention. Epinephrine is usually given by injection. Epinephrine is adrenaline and rapidly reverses anaphylactic symptoms. After a severe allergic reaction, many people are prescribed an epinephrine auto-injector, commonly known as an EpiPen. This medication acts on the whole body to block the progression of an allergic response. It constricts the blood vessels, leading to increased blood pressure and decreased swelling. This allows the muscles around the airways to relax, causing the lungs to open. Once prescribed, it is advised for the individual to keep the medication with them at all times, should an allergic reaction occur.
Lesley “Chip” Warshaw, MD, is an ear, nose and throat physician with ENT Associates of West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
