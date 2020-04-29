Gov. John Bel Edwards gave some guidance to businesses during his announcement Monday that he is extending the stay at home order until May 15.
“I encourage business owners to read the order closely in order to understand exactly which category they fall in and to proceed accordingly,” he said.
The governor clarified that under the original order, set to expire this Friday, April 30, non-essential businesses were not prohibited from being open. “We never did close them down in the order,” he said. “But we did, and still have a restriction of 10 people that can be inside those stores at a time.”
He noted that some states closed non-essential retail completely and as they’re reopening now, they are doing it a way that is more restrictive than what was set forth in Louisiana’s original stay at home order.
Under the extended order, businesses directed to close in the original order will remain closed, including salons, barber shops, bars and casinos.
Businesses deemed essential will remain open. Places of worship will also remain open for congregations of 10 or fewer people.
The governor said there are three noteworthy changes that will be in place as of Friday, April 30:
— Malls will remain closed to the public, but its retailers may be open to provide curbside delivery.
— Restaurants can open outdoor areas to allow patrons to eat the meals they’ve picked up. No table service will be allowed and social distancing guidelines must be followed by diners.
— Employees of businesses who interact with the public must wear masks or face coverings.
Edwards said the state is asking businesses to encourage their customers to wear masks or face coverings while inside the facilities.
He urged businesses to use the additional two weeks of the order to make sure they have the masks, disinfectants, gloves, etc. they will need to reopen and have social distancing measures in place so that of the order can be lifted May 15, they are ready to go.
