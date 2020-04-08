“While all of the numbers are still higher than we would like, we are starting to see real signs that the mitigation measure we put into place weeks ago are starting to bear real results,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.
“We’re hopeful we’re seeing the beginning of the flattening of the curve and that these efforts are going to continue through additional compliance from people across this state,” he added.
In a live-streamed news conference, Edwards said the state is No. 2 in the nation with regard to testing per capita – with just over 70,000 tests completed. He said the visibility across the state provided by the tests indicates that the percentage of those hospitalized and/or dying is getting much closer to the average around the world.
But he cautioned that now is not the time relax social distancing and hygiene guidelines in the state. “The fear is that I’m telling people that (the curve is flattening) and they’re going to say, ‘the task at hand is accomplished we can go back to doing whatever it is that we normally do and behaving as we normally would,’” said Edwards. “That is exactly the wrong answer.” He said if we are seeing a flattening of the curve, it is only because of mitigation.
Edwards said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence Monday and that Pence emphasized the need to continue following all the protective guidelines — social distancing of 6 feet, good hygiene, stay-at-home order —through the month of April.
“We’re just shy of 15,000 cases (16,284 as of Tuesday),” he said. Louisiana ranks behind only New York and New Jersey in number of cases per capita. The state has 10 of the 20 counties/parishes in the country with the highest deaths per 100,000 residents.
Edwards noted that as of noon Monday, there were 512 reported deaths from the virus. That number increased to 582 Tuesday. He reiterated that, while the Louisiana Department of Health releases an update every 24 hours, it doesn’t mean that the number of people reported dead over that period died in the last day. “There is some lag in the reporting,” he explained.
Edwards said it is too soon to know if the state has peaked with regard to cases and deaths. He noted that data collected over weekends has been abnormally low, which contributes the high numbers often reported on Mondays.
“The real numbers we’re paying most attention to aren’t so much the testing numbers, but the number of hospitalizations and deaths,” Edwards said. “Because we know there are a lot of asymptomatic people out there — don’t know exactly what that percentage is — that have COVID, but they’re not going to be tested.”
Though overall hospital admissions are up, according to Edwards, new admissions are trending downward. The governor praised the state’s medical professionals, crediting them for reducing the number of patients who need ventilators, days a patient is on a ventilator, days a patient is in the hospital. He said these efforts factor in the modeling that projects when the state might run out of equipment.
Edwards said the state has acquired an additional 753 ventilators over the last few weeks which will extend the state’s time line before supplies run out. Of the 753, 553 have been distributed and 200 are in a warehouse awaiting distribution. An additional 200 ventilators sent from the Federal stockpile arrived over the weekend. Edwards also thanked the governor of Arkansas for sending five ventilators to the state.
The governor was asked to comment on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order for checkpoints at the Louisiana-Texas border. As of this past Sunday, travelers from Louisiana and other states will be screened through the completion of a travel form which asks for identifications, residence, birth date, address and phone number and requires that the traveler designate a place in which they will self-quarantine over the next 14 days.
Edwards clarified that commercial traffic is not being hindered by the order. “It’s my understanding that they’re pulling over every fifth vehicle from out of state going into Texas and it has nothing to do with whether that vehicle is from Louisiana or not,” he said. “I’m asking people to stay home anyway and not engage in non-essential travel. That is what the Texas governor is asking. So, I’m not going to come up here and pretend to be upset.”
Edwards acknowledged that it will be particularly difficult for residents to be kept from congregating for Easter. “Stay home and save lives,” he said. “There is nothing more Christ-like than that.”
