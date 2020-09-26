“This was really the most significant storm, in terms of its strength, to hit Louisiana since, at least, 1856 and the damage is widespread. It’s catastrophic.”
This was Gov. John Bel Edwards’ reaction to the devastation he saw Friday in Southwest Louisiana caused by Hurricane Laura. It has been a month since the storm swept through in late August, destroying Cameron Parish and large swaths of Calcasieu Parish before causing widespread damage all the way up to north Louisiana.
In an interview with local news media, Edwards said it is going to take a while for recovery, given the extent of the damage. “But the work that’s being done here, on the ground, is truly tremendous,” he said.
“We’re working really hard to get McNeese (State) up and running as soon as possible … SOWELA up and running as soon as possible,” he said.
The Governor said the biggest obstacle the region faced in the immediate aftermath was power restoration. “That has largely happened now — and well ahead of schedule,” he said. It was project that it would more than a month to restore power.
Edwards said the state is still sheltering more than 16,000 evacuees in non-congregant shelters in 41 hotels in Louisiana. He said those evacuees are unable to return to Southwest Louisiana because their homes are either destroyed or dangerous. Beyond providing shelter, the state is also attending to their physical or mental health needs, including getting prescription drugs to them. He said the state is also providing D-SNAP assistance, which allows users to sign up online or one the phone.
Edwards noted that the Army Corps of Engineers has, this far, installed 3,500 blue roofs in the region and will continue, until September 30, to install around 400 a day.
“We’re delivering as much assistance, as fast as we can,” he said. “We’ve never had the entire National Guard mobilize the way we did for Hurricane Laura.”
He said members of the state’s guard were on the ground in Calcasieu Parish 36 hours after the storm hit, distributing food, water, tarps and other supplies.
“People’s lives are still upside down, that’s not lost on me or anyone who was in this room,” Edwards said, referring to officials from Calcasieu and surrounding parishes. “We’re going to work as hard as we can to get them right side up as soon as possible. It just takes a while.”
