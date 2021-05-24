Mickey Smith Jr. urged attendees at the Sulphur Hixon L.I.F.T. program last week to “keep on going” — and honored them for their resilience through failures, joys and difficulties, including recent weather events.
The program is open to widows and widowers, but it is not a grief program, according to eight-year L.I.F.T. Director Jody Barrilleaux.
“L.I.F.T., which stands for Living Information For Today, is strictly a social program,” Barrilleaux said. “It’s about engaging in life in a social setting.”
Programs are monthly. Any widow or widower can attend of any age and from any area, but the group was mostly made up of men and women 60 or older. Lunch is provided.
“There’s no sales pitch,” Barrilleaux said.
Consistent socializing is very important for seniors, according to health professionals. It helps seniors stay emotionally, mentally and physically fit. Spending time with others reduces the potential for social isolation, which can lead to depression, cognitive decline and disease, a particular problem lately due to pandemic restrictions.
After Barrilleaux opened with Jeannie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley PTA,” Smith took the stage with his saxophone and his message of “Keep on Going.”
“There is no overnight success,” he said. “Just over-life success. This season of isolation was an opportunity for elevation.”
Lorraine Johnson was at the program, and she said resilience is what keeps her going. She’s
68.
“I don’t recognize that old lady in the mirror,” she said with a big smile, “and birthdays are different. In the past I would plan ahead for a special day. Now I say, ‘Lord, thank you for letting me make it to another year.’ ”
She said she can pull a muscle from a good night’s sleep. Her understanding of her muscles at this age, compared to her muscles at an earlier age is fairly accurate, physiologically.
“I think our muscles are like the elastic on an old pair of underwear,” she said, “just worn out. I wish I could replace it.”
Linda Richard is 73 and she admits she still cries when she thinks about her husband, Aaron, who has been dead for five years. Her home was damaged in the hurricane and, ironically, that has made her get out more.
Roxy Alexander is almost 63, “a beautiful age” she said, “because now I see beauty in so many more things than I may have when I was younger and there is so much that I can still do.”
Betty Marcantel was 65 when she met her third husband. She had been single for 13 years.
“He was my soulmate,” she said. “You never forget something like that. I remember the day I saw him walk in the door. We were at a Bluegrass jam session. I think God made him for me. He died two years ago.”
Brenda Benoit and Ruth Barrious keep their bodies moving and their social skills sharp by attending L.I.F.T and a water aerobics class at SPAR, Mermaid Cuties.
“We all have husbands with health issues, including dementia,” Brenda said. “We need time to ourselves and we keep a smile on our faces. We might tell each other our problems, but we don’t dwell. We do pray for each other.”
Shelly Young, Tower Oaks resident services coordinator said the L.I.F.T. meetings are about making friends and connecting with like-minded people.She told about a 92-yearold who came to his first L.I.F.T. meeting. At the meeting he was invited to a dance at the Tower Oaks. He didn’t know how to get there so Mona LaFleur and Gracie Cryer helped out. At the dance he met Betty. They spoke French together and fell in love, according to Mona.
“It’s not a singles meeting or a dating club,” Barrilleaux said, “but some have met here and married.”
“These women and men, they have a wealth of knowledge if we take the time to listen,” Young said. “They’re also a lot of fun. They still have hopes and dreams of doing great things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.