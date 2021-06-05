Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan died early Friday morning June 4. He was 59.
Mayor Mike Danahay and the City of Sulphur released the following statement on Duncan’s passing.
“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of former Mayor of Sulphur, Christopher Duncan. Mayor Duncan served the City of Sulphur proudly as Mayor from 2010 to 2018, and previously as a City councilman from 2004 to 2010. He was a proud Sulphur resident and loyal public servant to his city, continuing his many volunteer efforts after his time as Mayor. We send our deepest condolences to his family, his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and the many friends and Sulphur residents to whom he was beloved. Thank you for your great service to our city, Mayor Duncan.”
District 5 City Council Member Mandy Thomas was in shock to hear of Duncan’s passing. She had just talked to him two weeks prior.
“I still cannot believe it,” she said. “The thing I admired about him was how involved he was with the community.”
Thomas said she didn’t know he was mayor when she saw him at events.
Part of the reason is that he was down-to-earth and respectful of all people.
“When I decided I might be interested in running for council, I sent him a message saying I’d love to talk to him when he could make some time. I really thought he’d be too busy to see me, but he did see me that very day. He was so excited that I wanted to get involved. He told me I shouldn’t run to win. I should run to get involved and to get my ideas out there.”
From that day forward, they formed a great friendship.
“He was loved by the people and this is a great loss,” Thomas said.
Sulphur resident, volunteer and car show enthusiast Tommy Little said Chris Duncan was especially careful to honor veterans and help Sulphur seniors.
“He was a true patriot, from a family of true patriots,” Little said. “Chris always made sure our veterans and our elderly were not forgotten.”
Chris Duncan’s son, Nic, said his father “treated the community like a second family.”
“I remember we had a calendar in the kitchen. He was involved in every possible event he could be a part of, Duncan said. “Every week was chock-a-block, but still he managed to attend family events and make us a priority. He might have had to leave early or come in late on occasion, but he was there 95 percent of the time, no matter how busy he was.”
The happiest days of his life, according to Nic Duncan, was the birth of his grandchildren.
Duncan said his father had been battling an unknown illness for two years. He would have turned 60 on July 30.
“More than just his family will miss him,” Duncan said.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. Visitation is Tuesday, June 8, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 9, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
