Some RVs and mobile homes may start arriving in Calcasieu Parish next week, according to a FEMA representative.
“By this time next week, we should be able to begin inspecting some of these private sites for some of the households and and we should also see some of these RVs or mobile homes moving into Southwest Louisiana,” FEMA representative Jerry Stoller said in a news conference Wednesday.
Stoller said FEMA has identified around 1,000 mobile home units currently in a staging area in Texas. FEMA has started moving them to a staging area in Alexandria and will continue next week. He said 250 RVs have been identified and many of them are already being staged in Alexandria and prepped for use. Additionally, FEMA has found several RV commercial vendors that have a total of 100 RVs available for purchase and has secured permission to purchase as many as 200 RVs off the lot.
FEMA has contracted with Disaster Solutions Services for the “haul and install” process for temporary housing. The contractor was given a week to “get their operation up and running”, according to Stoller.
Residents affected by Hurricane Laura, whose homes were completely destroyed or are deemed unlivable by FEMA inspectors, are eligible for housing assistance consideration.
Residents have until October 27 to file for any of FEMA's disaster assistance programs. Applicants need to register only once to take be considered for assistance.
Stoller said more than 95 percent of the households in Calcasieu have registered. FEMA has disbursed more than $100 million in federal assistance, more than $66 million of that for housing and the remaining for other needs.
Of the 9,472 households in the six parishes are being considered for temporary housing assistance, 7,800 are in Calcasieu. Stoller said FEMA is about one-third of the way through the interview process, with more than 2,900 interviews having been conducted with applicants. Of those interviewed, 1,400 have been identified as potentially needing a temporary housing solution. He said 930 of that group are being considered for direct housing — 552 for placement at a commercial park and 378
on their private property. FEMA reps are making calls seven days a week.
