Southern Outfitters Design — along with 16 other sponsors — will host a Feed the Community outreach event 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at 200 N. Huntington St. (the Care Help/Wise Penny Thrift store). A complimentary meal and bag of nonperishable donated items will be handed out at the drive-thru event.
Door prizes include gifts and donations from sponsors — like a gift card from Cast and Cleaver restaurant and a $100 gift card from Rouse’s in Carlyss.
“We’re not hosting it,” said Jody Farnum, director of Care Help. “We’re just giving them a spot to use.”
Care Help does continue to help those in need who are residents of Sulphur and Carlyss. That includes providing food.
“Right after COVID caused so many people to lose jobs, we were feeding as many as 1,000 people from our food pantry,” she said. “We’re down to about 500 now.”
Farnum said she has seen an increase in elderly residents needing help.
“Some qualify for only $13 a month in food stamps,” she said.
Care Help was organized in 1984 to provide assistance such as food, furniture, medicine, bus tickets and other services to those impacted by an emergency and in need.
The nonprofit’s Client’s Choice Food Pantry needs rice, dry beans, soup, cornbread mix, spaghetti sauce, crackers, peanut butter, jelly, mac ‘n cheese, canned fruit and more.
