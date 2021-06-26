Young ladies from the I Am Gracious organization were honored by City Council members and officials at the Monday -Westlake City Council meeting. Pictured are, front row from left, Autumn Bernard, Laniya Perry, Laiyanna Perry, Viola Clophus and Yasmine Clophus; and, second row, Brooklynn Peltier, Gabrielle Harrison, Kesha Moore, Trista Ames and Chloe Ledet.