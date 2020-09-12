Entergy, with assistance from utility companies from around the country, has restored power to more than 35,000 of their 90,000 plus Calcasieu and Cameron parish customers.
“We are making progress in bringing hope to this parish,” said Entergy rep Margaret Harris at a news conference Friday. “We still have a lot of work to do.”
She said the company had hoped to make significant progress Friday night. “You’ll see that more power tends to come up in the evening,” she said.
Significant progress was indeed made. As of 8:45 a.m. Saturday, approximately 57,000 remain without power in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes. Outages numbers could fluctuate due to bad weather or other temporary causes.
There are some challenging spots and there is transmission damage all over the parish and those parishes abutting Calcasieu. “When you think about 1,600 transmission structures that were destroyed or damaged, it’s a pretty monumental task,” she said. But one milestone was met recently. “We got power from our generating plant in Calcasieu Parish, which was that critical path that had to happen before we could make significant additional progress,” she said. Restoration work is simultaneously being done on low and high voltage systems and power generating facilities.
As of Friday morning, 8,800 distribution poles and 2,300 transformers have been replaced in the area. Also, 18,254 spans of wire have been replaced on low voltage systems.
Harris said traffic is a major factor in slowing down the restoration process. She asked that residents refrain from sightseeing for the time being.
