State Sen. Mike Reese, District 20, gave attendees of Thursday’s 74th annual DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce Banquet at First United Pentecostal’s T.D. Cardwell Center an update on what lawmakers are facing in Baton Rouge.
“Tinkering with taxes is divisive and complicated,” Reese said about this year’s fiscal session’s focus on tax reform. “But the state of Louisiana’s tax system is too complicated. It scores us poorly at the national level and is an impediment for attracting new business and industry.”
Reese said he expects a vote for centralized tax collection to be on the ballot in the fall of next year and a vote to appeal the state tax deduction for federal income taxes to be voted on this year.
“We need to de-couple our state budget from decisions that are made in Washington about raising and lowering taxes,” he said. “In exchange for doing that, we can lower everyone’s tax rates.”
Of the $3.2 billion in stimulus money coming to the state, $400 million will go to flood control structures in the Hurricane Katrina impact area that have recently been completed. Funds will be used to “shore up” the state’s unemployment trust fund, address a backlog of water and sewer projects across the state and improve access to high-speed Internet, especially in rural areas, according to Reese.
“Never was the need for high-speed internet so apparent than when we had to teach students at home,” he said.
Reese said bills seek to prevent social media content discrimination, make staging a motor vehicle accident a crime, end concealed carry permit, prevent new federal laws that would infringe upon Second Amendment rights and prevent measures of student growth to be used evaluate teacher performance or effectiveness.
“We’ve all struggled through the pandemic year,” he said. “Students falling behind should not score the effectiveness of a school or teacher. We just want to know what we need to do to catch up and we’ll do that.”
A bill is being presented to “make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”
Closer to home, Reese said that $5,000 of the state’s stimulus funds will see its way to DeQuincy for wastewater plant improvements and the economic contracts at the Georgia Pacific DeQuincy plant have been extended in an effort to streamline the aggressive pursuit of a “followup operation.”
More than 200 people attended the event, making it the best-attended banquet to date, according to Chamber Manager Lillian Karr.
Dr. Kevin Clark was the recipient of the Distinguished Person Award. The Rev. and Mrs. Carlton Jackson were presented the Civic Service Award. Tigerland, owned by brothers Jack and Ronnie Marcantel, was named Business of the Year.
The Annual Distinguished Person Award is presented to a DeQuincy native who has achieved professional success and no longer lives in the city. After Chamber President Jerry Bell listed the accomplishments of Clark, the award recipient delighted the audience with a down-to-earth acceptance speech that included paying honor to past teachers such as Denise Doyle, who gave him the desire to make Banner Roll, the late Betty Lou Brown who instilled in him to “always be afraid of mama” and piano teacher Lana Manual who taught “an old Baptist boy that he can minister through music.” He even paid homage to Clarence “Junebug” Smith who paid for those piano lessons.
Clark’s research as a member of the faculty at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Center, include investigating the relationship between drinking alcohol and cancer development; AIDS-related cancers; and risk factors, diagnosis and treatment for rare cancers.
The Rev. Carlton and Mrs. Jackson were recognized for their endeavors during the hurricanes despite damages of their own home, riding out the storm with first responders, praying for first responders and others and their boots to the ground sweat and labor, providing food and water to “rich, middle-class and poor” often working into the wee hours of the night.
“They exemplified leadership at its very best,” said the nomination letter from the DeQuincy Police Department and Mrs. Daniel Wilkins.
Jack and Ronnie Smith, owners of Tigerland Grocery & Truck Stop, were commended for going “above and beyond their duty to make sure first responders had the fuel needed to carry on emergency operations to protect the city after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.”
Jack Marcantel made it clear to whom he owes gratitude for his business success.
“When you’re in a business in a small town, you have good and bad times,” he said. “You’re family’s got to stick with you through all that. Like one of my son-inlaws is fond of saying, ‘It’s been a good ride.’”
