VINTON – Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel announced this week that it is working toward a revised start date for its 2020-21 thoroughbred season, following delays caused by heavy damage to the track from Hurricane Laura.
Based on the progress of repairs to date, Delta Downs believes it will be able to allow horses to move back on the grounds and start training by late October and begin live racing in late November.
This year’s meet was originally scheduled to run from October 6, 2020, to February 27, 2021, for a total of 84 race days. The end of the season may now be revised and extended along with a change in the total number of race days, pending approval from the Louisiana Racing Commission.
Steve Kuypers, Vice President and General Manager of Delta Downs said, "Boyd Gaming and Delta Downs are committed to hosting a successful 2020-21 Thoroughbred meet here in Vinton."
As work continues and repairs are completed, Delta Downs will provide further information about when horses will be allowed to be stabled on the backside, when the track plans to begin its season, and the new schedule for live racing. This information will be posted to the Delta Downs website at www.deltadownsracing.com.
