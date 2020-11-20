Due to the widespread damage in Calcasieu Parish caused by the recent hurricanes, some voting locations are still temporarily relocated ahead of the Dec. 5 runoff election.
Please note that if your voting location is not listed below, you will return to your normal voting location to vote.
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to Maplewood Elementary School, 4401 Maplewood Dr., Sulphur, 70663:
• Center Circle Recreation Building, 80 Center Circle, Sulphur
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to Recreation District One Multipurpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake:
• Mossville Recreation Center (Josh Rigmaiden Center), 3825 Old Spanish Trail, Westlake
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to Houston River Baptist Church, 110 W. Houston River Road, Sulphur:
• Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One, Company No. Three Fire Station, 3533 Highway 27, Sulphur
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to DeQuincy High School, 207 N. Overton St., DeQuincy:
• Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One, Company No. One Fire Station, 1271 Highway 27 North, DeQuincy
For more information, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State website at www.geauxvote.com or contact the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Office at 337-437-3550.
