NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's death toll from Hurricane Laura has risen to 26, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday.
The latest known Louisiana victim of the Aug. 27 hurricane died Sunday. The state health department, the state fire marshal and the Calcasieu Parish Coroner say the victim was a 49-year-old man from the Stark community who died of smoke inhalation and burns in a Sunday fire.
Officials believe the fire was ignited by a candle being used because of widespread lingering power outages in the wake of the storm. Edwards said, during a live-streamed news conference from Baton Rouge, that more than 137,000 power customers were still without power Tuesday — mostly in southwest Louisiana.
Most of the deaths attributed to Hurricane Laura have come in the aftermath of the storm, by either heat-related illness or carbon monoxide poisoning by use of generators. There are still more than 100,000 without power in Louisiana.
Officials warn that those using generators need to place them at least 20 feet from your home or structure in a well-ventilated area and not an enclosed space.
