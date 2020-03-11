The Sulphur City Council on Monday night authorized the city’s administration to apply for a state grant to address blighted property.
Mayor Mike Danahay said Sulphur, along with mid-sized cities Merryville, Pineville and Ville Platte, were informed they could apply for a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant.
Danahay said the $1 million grant will be divided according to need to be determined by a review process. The deadline to apply is March 31. Before then, the city has to identify all properties in such disrepair as to pose a threat to the safety of the community. They must then notify owners that they must begin to address problems immediately or the city will include the property on the list of those to be removed with grant monies.
Danahay said the city could get as much as $250,000 if needed.
“But in looking around, it’s apparent that we handle these issues in a timely manner. We will need far less than what is available,” he said in an interview with the Daily News.
The council heard introduction of an ordinance authorizing an agreement with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for the purchase by the city of adjudicated property at 104 Railroad Avenue. Danahay said the property is adjacent to the water plant.
In other news, Glenn Berry with the Marshal’s Office told the council about an upcoming fundraiser sponsored by the City of Sulphur and the Calcasieu Council on Aging for the Sulphur Senior Center.
Tour de Lapin will be held in Heritage Square at The Grove, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28. The event will feature a poker run, craft store, Pack the Bus Food Drive, silent auction, washer tournament and chili cook off. This is the second year of the event. It was held at the senior center last year but was already too big for the space then.
There will be free hotdogs and drinks will be available to purchase. The event raised $1,000 last year. Collections from Pack the Bus food drive will be used to stock the Helping Hands pantry at the senior center. The pantry is available to any senior in the area and provides food, toiletries, paper products, clothing, medical equipment, and cleaning supplies free of charge to those in need. That assistance depends on the generosity of residents and local businesses.
The next Sulphur City Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 13 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 500 N. Huntington St.
