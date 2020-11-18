The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that occurred on Friday, November 13 at approximately 10:45 a.m. at a store located on Highway 27 in Sulphur.
During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck, pulling a flatbed trailer, drove into the parking lot making too sharp of a turn and struck a garbage truck that was parked. The suspect then backed up and exited his vehicle to look at his trailer and fled the scene.
The truck is described as a dark colored Ford F-250 with Texas plates.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking anyone who can identify the truck in the photograph, or anyone with information related to the case to contact the lead investigators, Lt. Bryan Guth or Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech at 491-3846 and reference complaint number 20-162557.
