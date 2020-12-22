An Iowa man was taken into custody on Monday and charged with kidnapping an infant from a Moss Bluff home.
On December 21 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Moss Bluff in reference to the kidnapping.
During the initial investigation detectives learned Marcel Duger, 39, of Bowers Street in Iowa, had made entry into the home and kidnapped his girlfriend’s eight-month-old baby. A short time later, using several investigative techniques, deputies located Duger and the baby at a home in south Lake Charles.
During further investigation it was learned, Duger, who was not related to the child, had arrived at the home in Moss Bluff and was advised he was not welcome there. When detectives spoke with him it was discovered the doors to the residence were locked.
Duger advised deputies he was hitting and kicking the door, and later located an unlocked window, which he used to make entry into the home.
He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with home invasion; and aggravated kidnapping of a child. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $150,000. Duger is also currently on parole for armed robbery.
The child was returned to the mother. CPSO Detective Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator on this case.
