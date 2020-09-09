Calcasieu Parish schools are tentatively scheduled to go all virtual as early as Sept. 28 after Hurricane Laura damaged more than 97 percent of the district’s campuses.
“Much like all other parts of our parish, the main damage we’re dealing with is roof damage,” spokesperson Holly Holland. “A damaged roof quickly creates other issues. That’s what we’re facing across the parish, and we know that many of you are experiencing the same.”
Holland said the new virtual plan is for all students and is not affiliated with the virtual program — CPSB Connected Classrooms — originally planned for the 20-21 school year.
“This virtual plan will be our primary educational option until our schools and facilities are ready for students to return in a face-to-face environment,” Holland said. “As individual schools are repaired and ready for students, they will be reopened. This may lead to some schools in a community being open before others, but it’s important for us to open our physical classrooms as soon as possible.”
Holland said families are asked to complete a short survey found on the district’s website, CPSB.org, to help the School Board move forward.
“The survey is available now and will remain open until Sept. 20,” she said. “This form will need to be completed for all CPSB students, whether they were enrolled in our face-to-face or virtual option for this school year.”
She said questions about the survey can be emailed to virtual@cpsb.org.
Holland said all of these educational plans are tentative pending the restoration of power to the parish.
“We will keep families updated as new developments occur,” Holland said. “It’s only been a short time since our community was impacted by the strongest storm to ever hit Southwest Louisiana. We are all navigating the aftermath of Hurricane Laura together.”
She said the School Board is also in the process of contacting employees to find out their individual situations.
“To our faculty and staff, if you have not done so already, please check your email for more information,” she said.
