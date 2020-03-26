Beginning Wednesday, April 1, the Calcasieu Parish School Board will be supplying meals for students at two locations in the parish. These meals will be available to anyone 18 years of age or younger or up to age 21 for CPSB Special Education students with a valid CPSB student ID.
Meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 1 and April 8. At the time of pick up, families will receive five breakfast meals and five lunch meals for every child in the vehicle. The two feeding locations are:
• CPSB Central Office at 3310 Broad Street in Lake Charles.
• Sulphur High School 9th Grade Campus at 600 Willow Avenue in Sulphur.
In order to minimize exposure, the public is asked to drive through for meal pick up without exiting the vehicle. Instructions for safe food handling will be included with the meals.
The Calcasieu Parish School Board is also continuing to pursue Emergency Meals-To-You, a partnership between the state department and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. This program would provide shelf-stable, easily prepared meals to students who qualify for free/reduced priced meals or attend a CPSB CEP school.
This program will be led by the Louisiana Department of Education, with the Calcasieu Parish School Board providing any necessary assistance. Households interested in receiving deliveries of meals for the week (ten meals per student) are still asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish School Nutrition Program at school.lunch@cpsb.org.
In your email, please include your current address, the names of all CPSB students living in the household, and written consent to receive deliveries. We are awaiting additional guidance from the state as to when these deliveries would potentially start and any other information they may require.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.