Adisyn Estes, a Sam Houston High School junior, is a George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts 2021 Art Contest Winner. Estes placed third and was awarded $750 for her Prisma color 14 inch-by-14 inch titled artwork, “Silenced by Circumstance.”
“Adisyn is an incredible person with many strengths and strong commitment,” said Julie Farhd Gruth, her art teacher. “She is always receptive to creative input and gives 110 percent to everything she does. I am beyond proud to have Adisyn win this scholarship.”
This is Gruth’s second student to make it to the George Rodrigue Foundation competition, the only two from Southwest Louisiana to advance in this event.
The annual Scholarship Art Contest honors the legacy of George Rodrigue while celebrating the creativity of Louisiana high school students. The theme assigned was, “Alone Together: Art in the Time of Pandemic.”
Since the first contest in 2010, GRFA has awarded more than $530,000 in college scholarships through this program, providing financial support for young people pursuing higher education.
“One of the questions posed by the foundation to student artists was how the student’s life has changed as a result of COVID-19,” Gruth said.
Estes started her piece in January and finished in April, with interruptions along the way. She worked “a good two months solid” to complete it. Her goal was to portray her original vision for her peace, Gruth said.
Rodrigue was an American artist who started painting Louisiana landscapes in the 1960s. He moved on to Southwest Louisiana outdoor family gatherings before creating his iconic Blue Dog. The Blue Dog painting was inspired by the loup-garou (a swamp werewolf).
