The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 4,025, up 485 from Sunday.
The virus did not spread in the past 24 hours, remaining at 59 parishes with reported cases.
However, the noon report marks the second worse 24-hour period since the virus was first detected in the state. The total deaths attributed to the virus increased by 34, with a total of 185 deaths reported.
Calcasieu Parish has 42 cases, up seven from Sunday at noon. There remains one death reported in the parish.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state is 1,158, with 385 of those on ventilators.
As of noon Monday, the total number of cases in the United States is 146,027 — an increase of 14,988 in the past 24 hours — and there have been 2,650 reported deaths.
There are currently 737,577 reported cases across the globe. Global deaths from the virus thus far are at 35,000. The total number of confirmed cases globally jumped by 53,577 since noon Sunday.
There have been 3,180 tests completed by the state lab and 30,853 commercial tests completed and reported to the state. This indicates the state has tested 248 people and there have been 5,914 commercial tests completed and reported to the state since noon Sunday.
The LDH reported that medical and non-medical volunteers, at least 18 years of age, are asked to register with Louisiana Volunteers in Action at www.lava.dhh.louisiana.gov.
