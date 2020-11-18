The Sulphur Tors overcame a pair of destructive hurricanes to get back on the football field this season, but the coronavirus pandemic finally caught up with them.
Due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program and subsequent contract tracing, the Tors were forced on Tuesday to cancel their final regular season game at Evangel and end its postseason hopes.
The Tors began the season 0-2 with losses to Lafayette and Southside, but rebounded with a pair of big defensive performances to beat Comeaux 17-6 and North Vermilion 42-8 before losing to New Iberia 54-7 last week to finish the season 2-3.
After the loss to New Iberia, the Tors were sitting at No. 32 in the Class 5A power rankings and looking at a possible first round match up with District 3-5A rival Acadiana before Tuesday’s announcment. The Tors’ regular season match up against the Rams was also canceled, by Hurricane Delta.
In Sulphur’s loss Saturday, Braylen Walker caught a 47-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter from Jacob Clark. Walker ends the season with 17 catches for 462 yards and three touchdowns and currently leads Southwest Louisiana in yards per game at 92.4.
Clarks wraps up the year just shy of his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He completed 55-of-105 passes for 991 yards, 3 interceptions and 9 touchdowns.
