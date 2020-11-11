While most of the Division I field at the LHSAA volleyball state tournament are regulars, the Sulphur Tors are the new kids on the block, making their first appearance since 2003. But that doesn’t worry head coach Bridget Coppels.
“You just tell the kids they deserve to be there,” Coppels said. “They earned the right to be at state. We have to be calm and have fun, but at the end of the day we have to know we deserve to be there.”
In four years under Coppels, Sulphur has gone from 8-18 to 15-0 this season and a district championship. Sulphur is the first team from Division I, District II to reach the state tournament since Acadiana in 2017.
“At the end of their freshman year, we went 8-18, they said ‘Coach we are going to go to state.’ Every day since they were freshmen, they have worked for this moment. We worked hard to get here. I am really excited to watch my kids go over there, compete and show the rest of the state that a pandemic and two hurricanes haven’t affected the way we go out and play Sulphur volleyball,” Coppels said.
She sought advice from Westlake head coach Gloria Fontenot. The Rams reached the Division III semifinals a year ago.
“I called (Westlake head coach) Gloria (Fontenot) Saturday after we won to ask what it’s like, what should we expect,” Coppels said. “All she said is just enjoy it. Enjoy every moment you are there. Three courts going at once is a lot, but it’s not a lot … just focus on your game.”
Sulphur will face one of the strongest programs in the state in No. 1 Dominican (28-2) on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
“They are a really solid team,” Coppels said. “But they make mistakes just like the rest of us. They hit pretty hard, and they have a solid defense. We are going to have to play our ‘A’ game. We are going to have to dig some hard (hit) balls. We have played Acadiana twice, and they have some good hitters, but this is going to be a big test. They have five big hitters. We are going to have to gut out some big defensive plays.”
Coppels is hoping the Tors can carry over the energy of their five-set, come-from-behind win over Acadiana in the regional round.
“I think we can take the fact that we are tough,” Coppels said. “We fought back. We are resilient. No matter what, we are a good team. I hope we take that fight to the state tournament. It is tough to beat us when we are fighting tooth and nail and not letting anything drop. In the fourth set when we were down 24-22, we had that ‘this might be it.’ I knew my kids had the fight in them. (Abi) Massey had a huge block, and that just shows how much fight these kids have.”
Division I
at Pontchartrain Center in Kenner
Thursday
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Dominican vs. No. 8 Sulphur, 4 p.m., Court 2
No. 4 Mandeville vs. No. 5 Dutchtown, 10 a.m., Court 3
No. 3 St. Joseph’s Academy vs. No. 11 Fontainebleau, 12 p.m., Court 2
No. 2 Mt. Carmel vs. No. 7 Northshore, 10 a.m., Court 1
Friday
Semifinals
No. 1 Dominican vs. No. 8 Sulphur winner vs. No. 4 Mandeville vs. No. 5 Dutchtown, 1 p.m., Court 1
No. 2 Mt. Carmel vs. No. 7 Northshore winner vs. No. 3 St. Joseph’s Academy vs. No. 11 Fontainebleau winner, 9 a.m., Court 3
Saturday
Championship, 7 p.m., Center Court
