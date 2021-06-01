Now’s the time to sign up for Colors for a Cause Summer Day of Hope Fishing and Corn Hole Tournaments and the Rib and Jambalaya Cook Off. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, at the Hackberry Community Center.
The redfish tourney begins at safe light and ends at 1 p.m.
The Corn Hole Competition begins at 9:30 a.m.
Master rib and jambalaya chefs and good ‘ol everyday folks who know their way around a kitchen will turn on the heat from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Enjoy D.J. music inside and out. Johnny Jimenez will take the stage at 10 a.m. and play until noon.
Next up is Andre Davillier & Ethan Wayne at 1 p.m.
Carnival games for the kids begin at 9:30 a.m. Enjoy a 50/50 raffle (half the proceeds go to Colors for a Cause), silent auction, plate lunches and more.
Fishing entrants will pay a $100 fee per boat of one to two anglers. Kayak teams of two are allowed. The entry fee is $50 for a four-member cooking team.
Colors for a Cause is a nonprofit founded in 2011 to honor 10-yearold Brennan Daigle. By utilizing equipment used by fire, police, military and EMS personnel, Colors for a Cause hope to remind others that even heroes have heroes. Those are the individuals who fight hard every day against cancer.
Colors for a Cause strives to increase awareness of the need for more research, funding and knowledge about all the forms of cancer that affect communities.
Colors for a Cause helps families in Southwest Louisiana in a direct way.
To find out more information or to register, call 317-1455.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.