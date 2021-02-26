While surrounding communities were working to bring water back, Westlake was sharing from its supply.
Mayor Bob Hardey commended Doug Fleming and his department during a specialcalled City Council meeting Monday for their performance during the ice storm and subsequent water issues.
The meeting was originally scheduled for the Feb. 15, but was postponed because of the severe weather and road conditions.
“Doug’s public works department did a phenomenal job,” Hardey said. “Doug’s crew kept us going even with Jones Street water plant out of service — and Jones Street produces about 700,000 gallons a day.”
The city of Westlake was able to put water out every two hours to the north section of town, send seven 18-wheelers of water to Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles and also help a Women’s Hospital in Houston with its water needs.
Hardey also noted the contributions of past Mayor Dudley Dixon and City Engineer Vernon Meyer for their foresight in designing water system infrastructure that includes generators that automatically switch on in case of a power failure.
Hardey said FEMA’s commitment to reimburse the city for 90 percent, rather than 75 percent of its hurricane cleanup and recovery expenses will allow the city to contract with debris removal and monitoring crews to clean Sampson Street and La. 378.
Westlake City Council members voted to use a structured pay plan and assign a set pay for city police employees with comparable job description, experience and certification. It is a system similar to the one adopted by the city’s public works employees, according to Hardey.
“This way you know when you hire someone this is what they’re going to make, and you don’t get the variation of 40 cents difference here or 60 cents difference there and different people asking for or getting a raise at different times,” Hardey said. “If we hire a new patrolman with this certification then they get this set amount of pay. We know where those numbers are. It’s simpler.”
This new pay structure will take the place of additional raises later in the year. However, City of Westlake Police Department employees will continue to get future cost of living/longevity increases every five years.
A five-year review of the city’s finances shows a 56 percent reduction of the city’s debt since 2015.
