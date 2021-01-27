WESTLAKE — The Westlake City Council approved the formation of a City Limit Expansion Committee at their monthly meeting Monday night.
The committee will be chaired by council member Jeremy Cryer and Kenny Brown will be a member. Mayor Bob Hardey said the exploratory committee will determine how much interest there is from residents in unincorporated areas, what it would cost to provide services to new residents, how it would affect the city’s fire rating and more.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what we find,” Hardey said. “It’s not a forced annexation.”
The mayor said the cost of providing services may be prohibitive, noting that it cost $1 million to provide sewer to one city block.
Hardey also provided an update on debris cleanup. Debris removal in the city is complete, with a final total of 330,000 cubic yards being hauled away. One of the biggest obstacles to recovery right now is the difficulty in getting construction materials. This has caused a delay in the construction of the clubhouse at The National Golf Club.
In other news, the council approved the hiring of Hunter Matte as a full-time Westlake police officer.
The council also recognized S.P. Arnett Middle School Students of the Month. In observance of social distancing, the students were not in attendance and, instead, will receive their certificates by mail. Those honored for December are sixth graders Beau Baineau, Anna Claire Reeves, Owen Russ, and Endya Devaraj; seventh graders, Peyton Kile, Cooper Self, Kaycie Langley, Izzy LeLeux and Ayla Star; and eighth graders, Brock Lemaire, Oliver Crump, Addison Robertson and Mike Redd.
Those honored for January are sixth graders, Auden Frelot, Sophia Rodriguez, Ian Boudreaux and LeLand Chapman; seventh graders, Cambell Dowe, Kennedi Brown, Cooper Cryer and Israel Davis; and eight graders, Taylor Cole, Anna Pack, Lydia Istre, Jaydon Jordan and Amadia Guidry.
