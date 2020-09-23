The Westlake Council approved the use of temporary housing during hurricane recovery at their Monday meeting, September 21.
Residents can use RVs, campers, or approved FEMA trailers for 12 months. If they require more time, they can apply to the City.
Mayor Bob Hardey said city employees will make note of these temporary accommodations and will, periodically, check to see that repairs are being made to the permanent home. He asked that residents register their temporary accommodations with the City of Westlake.
Hardey said trailers considered double-wide or larger are not allowed.
He noted that the debris contractor has already moved 111,000 cubic yards of debris from the road sides in the city. There is another 123,000 cubic yards left. Hardey said pickup will likely be finished in about three weeks.
The council also approved the hiring of Kayla Bartlett as a full-time dispatcher for the Westlake Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.