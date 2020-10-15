AGENDA
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M.
THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M. IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 500 NORTH HUNTINGTON, SULPHUR, LOUISIANA TO ADOPT THE FOLLOWING:
CALL TO ORDER
INVOCATION
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL
1. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE authorizing Mayor Danahay to sign a contract with a remediation company for remediation of City owned property. ORD71-20 (Mayor Danahay)
2. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE authorizing Mayor Danahay to sign contract with a company for an administration building and lab for the Wastewater plant. ORD72-20 (Mayor Danahay)
ADJOURNMENT
***The next regular City Council meeting will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020
at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 500 North Huntington Street, Sulphur, Louisiana.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to attend this meeting, please contact Arlene Blanchard at 527-4500, describing the assistance that is necessary.
