Sulphur seniors age 60 and over are in for a treat
On July 6 beginning at 9 a.m., it’s the Sixth Annual Christmas in July with a Twist. This year’s theme is “Senior Ole Time Brunch”.
The event will be held at West Cal Event Center located at 401 Arena Rd.
Brad Brinkley and Company Band will provide entertainment. Bingo prizes will be provided by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s offices elderly services.
Volunteers include Life Christian Academy, Our Lady School Art Class, Sulphur High Football team and Honor Society and Sulphur Sunrise Rotary.
The event is sponsored by City of Sulphur, West Calcasieu Event Center, Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. RSVP to event hostess Jody Barrilleaux at (337) 794-3113 for food preparation.
Other Senior Center Events for July include Elderly Scam Prevention by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Dept., 9 a.m.-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15; Food for Senior commodity distribution, 7:45 a.m-9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16; Cracker Barrel Breakfast with Stuart Moss, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Monday, July 19 and Grilling and Chilling Monthly Luncheon Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, July 28.
Ongoing Sulphur Senior activities include Bingo on Tues. (on the 6th at West Cal Cam) and Thurs., 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Bean Bag Baseball Fri., 10 a.m.-noon; Biscuits and Coffee, 8 a.m.-noon on Mon., July 12; Senior Swap Day, 9 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, July 14, quilting, table pool/billiards, bridge, music and more.
2021 Partners for the Elderly sponsors include State Representative Les Farnum, Westlake Petroleum, Indorama Venture, Wendy Aguillard, City of Sulphur, West Cal Cam Hospital, Ed & Marilyn Dowdy, Stuart Moss.
The Food for Seniors Program is funded by the US Department of Agriculture, as part of the USDA Commodity Supplement Food Program with a goal of improving the health of low-income elderly persons. The Louisiana Food for Seniors Program involves the USDA, Louisiana Catholic Charities, Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
In Calcasieu Parish, approximately 2,700 eligible participants receive food commodity boxes from one of 17 distribution sites each month. Approximately 200 commodity food boxes are distributed each month at the Sulphur Senior Center.
To determine eligibility, go to the center – early – on food distribution day and apply.
It is possible to pick up food for an elderly person who qualifies in advance.
To volunteer, donate or find out more, call Tommy Little at 337-526-8016.
