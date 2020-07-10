In only its second in-person meeting in months Wednesday, the Sulphur Rotary Club heard from fellow member Dr. Jake Cavanaugh about the importance of wearing masks to protect each other from COVID-19.
Cavanaugh, a local audiologist, is married to Dr. Lacy Cavanaugh, Director for the Region 5 Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
In keeping with his message, he wore his mask for the entirety of his presentation. Asked why he felt he needed it, even though he was more than six feet from anyone in his audience, Cavanaugh explained that there is ample evidence now that the virus is spread through fine, mist-like particles released by humans when they speak, sneeze or cough.
“This mist is able to remain suspended like a cloud in the hour for long periods of time. And it can live on surfaces,” he said. “How long, we don’t know.” Cavanaugh said that as a medical professional who is also married to one, he knows he should set an example.
He acknowledged that for some people wearing a mask is more of a burden than for most, particularly those with breathing problems and those who wear hearing aids.
“What we do know is that we could save roughly 31,000 lives worldwide if we all wore masks for about a month,” he said.
The first reported case of COVID-19 was in China on November 17. “We realized real early how much of a problem they had, but, as Americans, we thought it wouldn’t affect us,” he said. “So we went about our daily lives.”
The first diagnosed case in the United States was on January 22 of this year. It is thought to have been here earlier, but was not diagnosed.
Cavanaugh said the misnomer that COVID-19 is no more dangerous than the common flu persists. But, he said the mortality rate for the flu is 0.03 percent, compared to COVID, which is 1.46 percent.
People who’ve been infected are most contagious during the 48 hours prior to their first symptom, which is why wearing a mask is imperative even for those who feel fine.
Cavanaugh said though the swab test is uncomfortable, it’s very accurate. He said to self-quarantine as soon as you suspect you’ve been in contact with an infected person, but wait a couple of days before you get a test because the virus may not register immediately.
There are currently 92 people hospitalized with the virus in Southwest Louisiana. There are a total of 88 ICU in all of Region 5, which encompasses a five-parish area.
Cavanaugh noted that about 300,000 people live in Southwest Louisiana. If 10 percent of that population is infected — 30,000 people, it’s likely 3,000 could become critically ill. “We have around 800 ICE beds,” he said. “Where does the other 2,200 people go?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.