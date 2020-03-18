While there haven’t been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Calcasieu Parish, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh is still stressing utilizing social distancing in case there are local residents walking around with Covid-19 who haven’t exhibited symptoms as of yet.
“It’s very important for everyone to practice social distancing even though there are no cases here now,” Cavanaugh, Regional Medical Director for the Louisiana Department of Health, said Tuesday in a briefing in Lake Charles.
“The average time that you begin to show symptoms after being exposed is anywhere from two to 14 days, an average of five days,” Cavanaugh continued. “Severe symptoms show up a great deal later when infected. So look, social distancing is so important. We are still at the beginning of the peak of this outbreak.”
Cavanaugh said she understands how challenging it is to practice social distancing, considering that people in Southwest Louisiana are known for cameraderie. In addition to preventing the spread of the virus, there’s another reason why state officials have followed the recommendation of President Trump and his coronavirus team to limit crowds to 10 or less.
Should the virus spread exponentially in Louisiana, it wouldn’t take long for the health care system to become overloaded. Countries such as Italy and Spain suffered a shortage of medical supplies and manpower during the peak of the outbreak due to the quick spread of coronavirus.
“Social distancing helps to slow down the speed of the virus to help our system keep up with cases,” Cavanaugh said. She added that local physicians offices are utilizing their own plan at this point when seeing patients, in order to protect health care workers.
“Many offices have chosen to conduct screening for patients before seeing them in office,” Cavanaugh said. “They have tools in place to take care of patients. Every office handles this is a different manner.” If you have a scheduled appointment with your physician, it’s a good idea to call ahead of time. If you are feeling ill and exhibiting flu-like symptoms, contact your primary care physician immediately.
There is a central testing site set up in Calcasieu Parish for coronavirus, though there aren’t any drive-thru testing sites in Southwest Louisiana.
In order to be tested for Covid-19 at Moss Memorial Medical Center in Lake Charles, patients would need a referral from their primary care physician.
If anyone has any questions regarding testing or issues associated with coronavirus, you can call 211, a hotline set up by the State of Louisiana.
Local hospitals are also preparing for virus cases by limiting the number of visitors. As of today, one visitor per patients is being allowed, while utilizing Face Time for other family members is encouraged.
According to Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director, most government offices in Calcasieu Parish are in operation, however, some may have altered hours. “Make sure you call ahead and determine availability,” Gremillion said.
He also shared information from a report he received from the Lake Area Industry Alliance that industries are doing their part to practice social distancing by urging non-essential personnel to work from home. They are also sending home any employees who exhibit signs of illness to follow suit with widespread precaution.
“At this time, there are no plans for any type of curfews or travel bans,” Gremillion said. “We just aren’t there yet.”
