The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced the the closure of feeding sites beginning tomorrow, March 24.
Public Information Office Holly Holland said the following in a news release issued Monday:
“With yesterday’s announcement from Governor John Bel Edwards issuing a ‘stay home’ order beginning this afternoon, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue our feeding program after today, March 23, until further notice.
This decision is not based on whether feeding children is a priority, as we can all agree that it is of the utmost importance. However, we must also consider the safety of all stakeholders involved.
The dedication of our School Nutrition Program staff and dozens of volunteers has provided thousands of meals to children over the last several days. We are incredibly proud of that and grateful that even during this time, our children remain first in our hearts and minds.
As we mentioned before, this decision was not taken lightly and was made only after lengthy discussions with the Governor’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Education and other state superintendents. If and when the time comes that we are able to reopen feeding sites, we will provide additional information to the public.
We thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time, and we urge everyone to heed the warnings of our state and national leaders today and in the coming weeks.”
