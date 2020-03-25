Although the Calcasieu Parish School Board has closed down its feeding sites at various parish schools, the district is looking into other alternatives, according to Holly Holland with the CPSB.
“We, like many other districts across the state, made the difficult decision to close our feeding sites after yesterday, March 23. Before that decision, and even now, we are exploring other options to feed children.
“The Calcasieu Parish School Board’s Nutrition Program is applying to Emergency Meals-To-You, a partnership between the state department and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty,” Holland continued.
This program would provide shelf-stable, easily prepared meals to students who qualify for free or reduced priced meals or attend a CPSB CEP school. This program will be led by the Louisiana Department of Education, with the Calcasieu Parish School Board providing any necessary assistance.
Households interested in receiving deliveries of meals for the week (10 meals per student) must contact the Calcasieu Parish School Nutrition Program at school.lunch@cpsb.org. In your email, please include your current address, the names of all CPSB students living in the household, and written consent to receive deliveries.
“We are awaiting additional guidance from the state as to when these deliveries would potentially start and any other information they may require,” Holland said.
“In the meantime, our staff members are also exploring another option to continue to meet the needs of our community,” she continued. “We are working to supply one week worth of shelf-stable meals (five breakfasts and five lunches) at a limited number of feeding sites.”
This delivery method will help to minimize potential exposure to employees and community members. Anyone 18 and under will qualify to receive meals once our sites open, as well as CPSB Special Education students up to age 21 with a CPSB student ID. The start date will be dependent on the delivery of needed food items and availability of Personal Protective Equipment for our employees. When details and dates can be finalized, we will communicate that with the public.”
As we mentioned, we can all agree that feeding children is of the utmost importance, and we are working hard to find a feeding option that ensures the safety of all stakeholder,” Holland said.
