Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. updated its members on the restoration efforts that are beginning to take place throughout the seven parishes the cooperative services.
On Sunday, officials announced that after a full survey of the damage throughout Beauregard and other parishes left behind by Hurricane Laura that members could expect a minimum of four weeks before power can be restored.
“Please make note that this is an estimate. Members could be without power for longer depending on the damage in their area,” spokesperson Danielle Tilley stated in an official release on behalf of the cooperative.
Tilley explained that BECi transmission lines were assessed this weekend via helicopter, and reports revealed the damage was “extensive”.
As of Saturday, BECi officials had begun setting up a “tent city” at the Beauregard Parish airport where additional crews aiding local linemen are being housed.
As of Aug. 29, there have been 330 additional crews or “boots on the ground” brought in to assist BECi crews, with another 120 expected to arrive by Sunday.
Tilley said even more crews could arrive throughout this week.
She said crews are currently working on cutting trees, picking up wire, setting new poles, clearing lines from public highways and private driveways.
