WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said Tuesday that while she admires the late Justice Antonin Scalia, she would bring her own approach to the high court.
She is facing senators' questions Tuesday for the first time at confirmation hearings on track to lock in a conservative court majority for years to come.
Barrett, a former law professor, described herself as taking a conservative, originalist approach to the Constitution — "text as text" — and believes a judge "doesn't infuse her own meaning into it."
She told the Senate Judiciary Committee, "You would not be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting Justice Barrett."
Barrett, family in tow, is on Capitol Hill for a second day of hearings. The mood is likely to shift to a more confrontational tone as Barrett is grilled in 30-minute segments by Democrats strongly opposed to President Donald Trump's nominee, yet virtually powerless to stop her.
The committee chairman, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gavelled open the session under coronavirus protocols.
Graham also quickly asked if the Catholic judge would be able to shelve her personal beliefs to adhere to law.
"I can. I have done that," she said. "I will do that still."
Graham praised her as a conservative woman of faith and the best possible nominee Trump could have chosen.
"I will do everything I can to make sure that you have a seat at the table. And that table is the Supreme Court," Graham said.
Republicans also hope to seat Barrett quickly enough to hear any legal challenges after the election. Democrats are demanding that she pledge not to take part in any election case, but she has made no such commitment.
One of the two Republicans on the panel who tested positive for COVID-19, Sen. Thom Tillis, joined the committee for the first time Tuesday, after ending quarantine.
Barrett presented her approach to the law as conservative and fair on Monday. Democrats cast her as a threat to Americans' health care coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.
With her husband and six of their seven children behind her in a hearing room off-limits to the public and altered for COVID-19 risks, Barrett delivered views at odds with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon whose seat Trump nominated her to fill, laying out a judicial philosophy she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.
"Courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life," declared the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge.
Americans "deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written," Barrett told the committee.
Ginsburg's legacy was felt throughout Monday's session, with some Democrats wearing lapel pins with her likeness. Barrett also praised the liberal icon, saying she was "forever grateful" for Ginsburg's trailblazing path as a woman on the court.
