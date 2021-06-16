Several Sulphur residents who have concerns with the water streaming from their faucets said they take issue with the city’s claim that “a few citizens are disgruntled for reasons that don’t have anything to do with water quality.”
Dozens of Sulphur residents attended a meeting Sunday at The Grove to talk about water concerns and to exchange ideas and contact information.
Terry Anderson — one of the attendees — said 31 individuals left their names and contact information. An additional 35 residents used social media to private message Anderson because they could not attend the Sunday meeting.
Anderson said she’s compiling the list of names because “more than a few disgruntled citizens are concerned about discolored water.”
“All we want is to have the water fixed, instead of hearing different reasons each time for why it’s not,” Anderson said. “We’re tired.”
Sulphur officials have said a plan is underway to improve the water, but Anderson and Markel Andrepont, who was also at the Sunday get together, said they believe action should have been taken much sooner.
In a telephone interview with the American Press, Anderson read highlights of past Sulphur water news stories from as early as 2019.
In January 2020, it was reported that a well collapsed and two new wells were opened that cleared the problem. An April 20 article stated at least one new well that was started up had higher iron content than anticipated and the filter couldn’t contain it.
The mayor has continued to invite residents to call City Hall when they have any problems with water, and the city’s response to the hurricanes diverted attention to the water issue.
At least two Sulphur residents at the Sunday meeting said that city employees had flushed mains at their homes and it did not clear up the water.
A few individuals said city officials told them their water was discolored because of their plumbing and pipes. Two residents said they have all new plumbing and the water is still discolored.
A Walk for Water was organized at the Sunday get-together. Residents who wish to do so may start the walk at City Hall and walk to the council chambers. Walkers must stay on sidewalks and cannot block the right of way.
At city of Sulphur Council Meetings, public comments are limited to three minutes per speaker. Speakers may only speak one time per agenda item.
